UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Extremist Sentenced To 30 Years In Jail For IS Group Execution In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:32 PM

French Extremist Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail For IS Group Execution in Syria - Reports

A court in Paris has sentenced Tyler Vilus to 30 years in jail for his role in an Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) group execution in Syria, according to French media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) A court in Paris has sentenced Tyler Vilus to 30 years in jail for his role in an Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) group execution in Syria, according to French media reports.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, Vilus arrived in Syria in 2012 and quickly became a leader among the organization's Franco-Belgian militants. In 2015, Vilus reportedly participated in the execution of two soldiers of the Free Syrian Army.

The jury was shown a video of the execution, with prosecutors arguing that Vilus was clearly identifiable.

"To open Tyler Vilus's case file is like opening a phone directory containing all the Names of Francophone jihadists.

He knew almost all of them. Most of them are already dead, and he is in the defendant's dock, this is an exceptional case," prosecutor Guillaume Michelin said in court, as quoted by the newspaper.

Prosecutors also argued that Vilus was preparing to launch terrorist attacks in Europe, as they pushed for a life sentence. The court on Friday evening eventually sentenced the extremist to 30 years incarceration, two-thirds of which will be spent in a high-security facility.

Vilus was arrested in 2015 while boarding a flight to Prague from Istanbul and has been detained since.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Europe Jail Prague Paris Istanbul Tyler 2015 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

1 hour ago

HCHF commends UN Security Council&#039;s worldwide ..

2 hours ago

Sneijder mulling return at Utrecht, Dutch press cl ..

4 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of drugs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.