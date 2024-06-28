French Far-right Chief Bardella Vows Won't Let 'Russian Imperialism' Absorb Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The French far-right National Rally (RN) will not allow Russia to absorb Ukraine if it comes to power in legislative elections, party leader Jordan Bardella said Thursday.
"I will not let Russian imperialism absorb an allied state like Ukraine," Bardella said in a televised debate, pledging both "support for Ukraine and avoiding an escalation with Russia".
His comments in the debate with Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Socialist leader Olivier Faure came after three time RN presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sparked a furore by casting doubt on the capacity of President Emmanuel Macron to be commander-in-chief of the armed forces if the RN won.
Referring to Macron's controversial refusal to rule out sending French soldiers to Ukraine, Bardella said: "If I am prime minister tomorrow, French soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine."
"There are many European countries that do not want their soldiers sent to Ukrainian territory," he said, evoking the risk of "co-belligerence" in the conflict.
He said he was also opposed to sending longer range missiles to Ukraine that could hit Russian territory "and place France and the French in a situation of co-belligerence".
"My compass is the interest of France and the French," said Bardella.
Attal, for his part, said that Le Pen had sent a "clear message" by indicating that if the RN wins the election "there will be a kind of dispute between the prime minister and president over who is commander-in-chief of the army".
"It is a very serious message for the security of France," he said.
Le Pen told the regional Telegramme daily that the president's title as commander-in-chief of the armed forces was "honorific, because it's the prime minister who holds the purse strings".
Attal meanwhile added: "If we start to set red lines we are not helping Ukrainians".
Recent Stories
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
More Stories From World
-
Huthi rebels claim attack on ship off Yemen17 seconds ago
-
Cricket: T20 World Cup semi-final scores33 seconds ago
-
Trump holds 4-point lead over Biden ahead of first debate Thursday night -- new poll11 minutes ago
-
Rohit leads India to 171-7 against England in T20 World Cup semi-final1 hour ago
-
Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability1 hour ago
-
'Unbeatable' Pogacar aiming for Tour-Giro double in spite of Covid blow1 hour ago
-
Five killed as train collides with bus in Slovakia1 hour ago
-
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development3 hours ago
-
UK police broaden election betting investigation3 hours ago
-
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho3 hours ago
-
Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU3 hours ago
-
Aid teams will never abandon war-ravaged Gazans: Top UN official3 hours ago