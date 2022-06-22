UrduPoint.com

French Far-right MP In Hot Water For Using Noble Name

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

French far-right MP in hot water for using noble name

A newly elected far-right lawmaker has been sued by the descendants of one of France's oldest aristocratic families for adding their name to his own

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A newly elected far-right lawmaker has been sued by the descendants of one of France's oldest aristocratic families for adding their name to his own.

Emmanuel Tache de la Pagerie, 47, was one of dozens of National Rally MPs voted into the National Assembly on Sunday, with his official ID verified and approved by the local authorities in the southern city of Marseille.

Born Emmanuel Tache in the working-class Paris suburb of Montreuil, he told Le Monde newspaper this week that he added "de la Pagerie" to his passport 30 years ago, when he worked in fashion and broadcasting before entering politics.

"It's perfectly normal in the art and communication sectors to use a pen name or preferred name. The only restriction is that you can't pass it on to your children," Tache de la Pageries's lawyer Alexandre Varaut said in a statement.

He called the lawsuit a "political" manoeuvre, since his client's use of the name "has been public knowledge for several decades".

The male line of the Tascher de la Pagerie family died out in 1993, but three descendants sued the deputy this week after learning their historic name had been appropriated.

While not illegal under French law, the borrowed or suspect use of aristocratic surnames can be a prickly subject.

Critics of former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing sniped about his grandfather's opportunistic acquisition of the noble-sounding "de" ("of") particle, though few ever did for fellow commoner Charles de Gaulle.

It was an unwelcome dispute for Tache de la Pagerie's party days after it scored a major parliamentary breakthrough.

"We have filed a complaint to protect the family name," Frederic Pichon, a lawyer for the three women, told AFP, adding that a date for hearings would be set on July 8.

They are seeking a symbolic one euro in damages, and a fine of 500 Euros per day if Emmanuel Tache continues to use their name.

"The fact that he's in the National Rally or France Unbowed or the Republic on the Move isn't the problem," he said, referring to the far left and the centrists of President Emmanuel Macron.

He said the aristocratic name was rare and noted "a risk of confusion in the eyes of the public," even if the Tache/Tascher spellings are different.

"My clients are from Normandy but live in Paris, and are the sole heirs to have this name since the death of their father in 1993 -- and one of his final wishes was that his name be protected," Pichon said.

Emmanuel Tache de la Pagerie did not respond to requests for comments, but told Le Monde that having just been elected, "I don't have time to waste on this type of stuff".

Related Topics

National Assembly France Fine Died Marseille Paris Male Euro Peruvian Nuevo Sol July Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Radio Peshawar celebrates 20th birthday of FM 101

Radio Peshawar celebrates 20th birthday of FM 101

43 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Shah ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Shahdara

45 seconds ago
 'Right moment' for Mane to leave Liverpool for Bay ..

'Right moment' for Mane to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich

46 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses actress Meera's petiti ..

Lahore High Court dismisses actress Meera's petition for non-prosecution

53 seconds ago
 Ukraine plays down chances of grain shipments deal ..

Ukraine plays down chances of grain shipments deal

3 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri for sustained efforts to provide soci ..

Shazia Marri for sustained efforts to provide social protection to all segments ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.