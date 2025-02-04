French Far Right Says Will Not Back No-confidence Motion Over Budget
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) France's main far-right party on Tuesday said it did not intend to back a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou over a cost-cutting budget, in the latest boost to the premier.
Bayrou, a veteran centrist named by President Emmanuel Macron in December to end months of political crisis after inconclusive snap polls, is nowhere near having a parliamentary majority.
The prime minister's job appeared on the line at the start of the week as he prepared to use a constitutional power to force through budget legislation without a vote in parliament.
But he appears safe in his position for now after the Socialist Party on Monday said they would not vote to topple his cabinet over the unpopular law.
Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally (RN), on Tuesday confirmed that his party did not intend to vote against his government either, though it would take its final decision on Wednesday, when the vote is expected.
"It's a bad budget," Bardella told the Europe1/CNews broadcaster.
But "we need a budget".
"We need to avoid uncertainty because many of our fellow citizens... are extremely worried about possible long-term instability," he said.
- No-confidence motions -
Bayrou has been under pressure to pass a sustainable budget plan after the austerity budget proposal of his predecessor, Michel Barnier, was rejected along with his government in December.
On Monday, he rammed through budget legislation using article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the government to pass laws without a vote.
"No country can live without a budget," he said.
The step immediately prompted a no-confidence motion from the left in the divided parliament.
He then used the same mechanism to force through a social security budget, and is expected again to make use of it later in the week.
Bayrou is Macron's sixth prime minister since taking office in 2017.
He is the second since Macron last year called for snap polls that saw his alliance lose its majority in parliament, and the RN and its allies gain ground in the lower house.
The survival of Bayrou's government will be a relief for Macron who has faced calls to resign since the middle of last year but insisted he will stay on until the end of his term, due to end in 2027.
The prime minister managed to convince the Socialists not to back a no-confidence motion against him earlier this year.
It was a major victory for Bayrou that heralded the end of a broad left-wing alliance including the Socialists and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party that had endured since the election campaign.
