UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Farmers Go On Strike Over Plunging Agriculture, Block Roads To Paris With Tractors

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

French Farmers Go on Strike Over Plunging Agriculture, Block Roads to Paris With Tractors

Farmers from across France on Wednesday flocked to Paris on hundreds of tractors and blocked the paths to the French capital in a general strike against the government's policies on agriculture that led to imports surpassing exports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Farmers from across France on Wednesday flocked to Paris on hundreds of tractors and blocked the paths to the French capital in a general strike against the government's policies on agriculture that led to imports surpassing exports.

The strike is led by the National Federation of Unions of Agricultural Workers (FNSEA) and the French Young Farmers union.

"We want the government to hear us before the agriculture slides into recession. We can see that France stops being an exporter of agricultural goods like it used to be. We start importing more than we export. This is a shame for a country which has a great potential in this field," a farmer representing the FNSEA union told Sputnik.

He added that some of the farmers went on strike to protest against several of France's international agreements which, as they believe, damage the domestic agriculture.

Others came to demand a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"If today's strike fails to have an effect, we will go on another one. Close to 1,000 tractors headed to Paris today. I cannot promise that all of them will be here, but more than 600-700 for sure," the FNSEA representative continued.

He told Sputnik that the chief goal of the protesting farmers is "to protect their profession."

According to the farmer, the tractors headed to Paris in the early morning and are currently dispersed along Boulevard Peripherique, a ring-road encircling the French capital. The tractors are then expected to proceed to Avenue Foch which leads to the Arc de Triomphe. Police patrols were sent and protective fences installed at the scene.

Related Topics

Protest Police Exports Agriculture France Young Paris All From Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension ..

7 minutes ago

Expansion on Excise Tax comes into effect on 1st D ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy May Hold Separate Meeting at Norm ..

7 seconds ago

China-Pakistan stock cooperation to drive markets ..

8 seconds ago

Man who challenged Army Chief’s extension asks S ..

23 minutes ago

Road Safety: National Highways and Motorway Police ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.