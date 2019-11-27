French Farmers Go on Strike Over Plunging Agriculture, Block Roads to Paris With Tractors

Farmers from across France on Wednesday flocked to Paris on hundreds of tractors and blocked the paths to the French capital in a general strike against the government's policies on agriculture that led to imports surpassing exports

The strike is led by the National Federation of Unions of Agricultural Workers (FNSEA) and the French Young Farmers union.

"We want the government to hear us before the agriculture slides into recession. We can see that France stops being an exporter of agricultural goods like it used to be. We start importing more than we export. This is a shame for a country which has a great potential in this field," a farmer representing the FNSEA union told Sputnik.

He added that some of the farmers went on strike to protest against several of France's international agreements which, as they believe, damage the domestic agriculture.

Others came to demand a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"If today's strike fails to have an effect, we will go on another one. Close to 1,000 tractors headed to Paris today. I cannot promise that all of them will be here, but more than 600-700 for sure," the FNSEA representative continued.

He told Sputnik that the chief goal of the protesting farmers is "to protect their profession."

According to the farmer, the tractors headed to Paris in the early morning and are currently dispersed along Boulevard Peripherique, a ring-road encircling the French capital. The tractors are then expected to proceed to Avenue Foch which leads to the Arc de Triomphe. Police patrols were sent and protective fences installed at the scene.