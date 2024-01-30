Open Menu

French Farmers Keep Up Roadblock Protests, Pressuring Government

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

French farmers keep up roadblock protests, pressuring government

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) French farmers were on Tuesday maintaining roadblocks on key highways into Paris for a second day, increasing pressure on the government for more concessions in an intensifying standoff.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is expected to address parliament and announce new measures aimed at assuaging the anger of farmers over their working conditions, as he faces his biggest crisis since being named by President Emmanuel Macron this month.

The farmers have now staged over a week of protests, which have spread to the capital where tractors, hay bales and other objects have since Monday prevented motorists from entering the Paris along several key routes.

The government has so far promoted a softly-softly approach with the protesters, while making clear that any attempts to block Paris's main airports or the vast Rungis wholesale food market to the south of the city would be a red line.

A police source told AFP that around 1,000 farmers and 500 vehicles had been involved in Monday's actions and they appeared intent on keeping up the protest until Friday.

A convoy of producers who left on Tuesday morning from the southwestern town of Limoges heading for Rungis changed route after being blocked by gendarmes, organisers said.

Armoured vehicles of the gendarmerie have been deployed around Rungis to ensure food supplies are not disrupted.

Farmers were however seeking to block roads heading to the airport of the southwestern city of Toulouse, which is surrounded by agricultural regions.

Meanwhile, farmers spent the night in tractors on key routes heading to the capital.

"The night was short, we'll have to bounce back but we're up for it", said Samuel Vandaele of the FDSEA farmers' union for the Paris region, under a motorway bridge some 30 kilometres outside of Paris.

But he added: "We all want to return to our farms and our animals."

Attal is due to announce new measures in a speech to parliament, after the main farmers union judged that a first battery of measures announced on Friday did not go far enough.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Motorway Parliament Vehicles Toulouse Limoges Paris Market All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

3 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

15 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

16 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

16 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

16 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World