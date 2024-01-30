French Farmers Keep Up Roadblock Protests, Pressuring Government
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) French farmers were on Tuesday maintaining roadblocks on key highways into Paris for a second day, increasing pressure on the government for more concessions in an intensifying standoff.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is expected to address parliament and announce new measures aimed at assuaging the anger of farmers over their working conditions, as he faces his biggest crisis since being named by President Emmanuel Macron this month.
The farmers have now staged over a week of protests, which have spread to the capital where tractors, hay bales and other objects have since Monday prevented motorists from entering the Paris along several key routes.
The government has so far promoted a softly-softly approach with the protesters, while making clear that any attempts to block Paris's main airports or the vast Rungis wholesale food market to the south of the city would be a red line.
A police source told AFP that around 1,000 farmers and 500 vehicles had been involved in Monday's actions and they appeared intent on keeping up the protest until Friday.
A convoy of producers who left on Tuesday morning from the southwestern town of Limoges heading for Rungis changed route after being blocked by gendarmes, organisers said.
Armoured vehicles of the gendarmerie have been deployed around Rungis to ensure food supplies are not disrupted.
Farmers were however seeking to block roads heading to the airport of the southwestern city of Toulouse, which is surrounded by agricultural regions.
Meanwhile, farmers spent the night in tractors on key routes heading to the capital.
"The night was short, we'll have to bounce back but we're up for it", said Samuel Vandaele of the FDSEA farmers' union for the Paris region, under a motorway bridge some 30 kilometres outside of Paris.
But he added: "We all want to return to our farms and our animals."
Attal is due to announce new measures in a speech to parliament, after the main farmers union judged that a first battery of measures announced on Friday did not go far enough.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says two killed in overnight Russian attacks2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity2 minutes ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20212 minutes ago
-
China set 2025, 2027 goals for development of 'future industries'12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher12 minutes ago
-
UAE’s innovative legislation to protect workers showcased on sidelines of 14th GFMD summit in Gene ..22 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher1 hour ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down1 hour ago
-
N. Ireland unionists to end boycott of devolved government1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight1 hour ago
-
Nuggets down Bucks in Rivers opener; Wolves roll Thunder1 hour ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20212 hours ago