French Farmers Protest Near Paris's Arc De Triomphe
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) French farmers blocked traffic around Paris's famed Arc de Triomphe monument with tractors and bales of hay, saying the protest was aimed "at saving French agriculture".
Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmental rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the European Union and low incomes.
The farmers held up banners around the monument on the Champs-Elysees avenue. Farmer Axel Masson said about 100 of his peers had gathered at the arterial roundabout from 3:00 am (0200 GMT) "in a peaceful and law-abiding manner".
"The Rural Coordination takes over the Arc de Triomphe symbolically and peacefully," the farmers' union said in a statement on social media platform X, adding that it was a cry to "save" agriculture in France.
It said it wanted "wants quick action to save 45 percent of our farms which are in financial distress".
Masson said the farmers laid a wreath in memory of their colleagues who had been driven to suicide by financial woes, adding: "The state has never heard us".
French farmers have continued to block roads, set fire to tyres and lay siege to supermarkets, saying they need more measures, after the government promised reforms.
Recent Stories
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
More Stories From World
-
Safety lapses blamed for Bangladesh fire as toll rises to 4519 seconds ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's non-manufacturing PMI up in February9 minutes ago
-
Michelle O'Neill: the new face of Irish nationalism9 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 202410 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency10 minutes ago
-
Roundup: S. Korea's export grows for 5th straight month in February10 minutes ago
-
Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat in NBA Finals rematch10 minutes ago
-
Riding high on AI, Nvidia is no bubble, says Wall Street10 minutes ago
-
The Democrats standing between Biden and a second term10 minutes ago
-
Ireland thrash France to get Six Nations momentum ticking10 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Story of "bear brothers" manifest evolution of Chinese animation20 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises slightly to 49.5 in February20 minutes ago