UrduPoint.com

French Fighter Jet Force-Lands Passenger Plane Presumably Hijacked In Italy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:36 PM

French Fighter Jet Force-Lands Passenger Plane Presumably Hijacked in Italy - Reports

A French Mirage 2000 fighter jet has intercepted a plane believed to have been hijacked in Italy, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) A French Mirage 2000 fighter jet has intercepted a plane believed to have been hijacked in Italy, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Wednesday.

The jet took off from Orange military base at about 10:40 a.m. Paris time (08:40 GMT). During flight, the pilots had to force-land a passenger plane on the runway of the Aix-les-Milles airfield, as it had neither a flight plan nor radio communications and was flying at low altitude, according to the report.

The pilot of the aircraft offered no resistance. He did not have any identification documents. The man said that he was born on September 19, 1988 in Slovakia.

In addition, the man was wearing only socks, no shoes, according to the report.

The pilot is suspected of having hijacked the plane in Italy, then entering French airspace and flying over several no-fly zones. This led to the closure of the airspace over Nice for about half an hour, the radio station said.

After the passenger plane landed, French air force personnel handed the pilot over to the police. The man was taken into custody.

According to Europe 1, in 2021, 170 "contingencies" required the intervention of fighters or helicopters of the French air force.

Related Topics

Police Europe Orange Nice Paris Man Italy Slovakia September From

Recent Stories

Documents Show Kiev's Plan to Use Drones to Spray ..

Documents Show Kiev's Plan to Use Drones to Spray Dangerous Substances - Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador invites trade delegation to visit Bulga ..

Ambassador invites trade delegation to visit Bulgaria

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

2 minutes ago
 US Gasoline, Distillate Stockpiles Up 1st Time Sin ..

US Gasoline, Distillate Stockpiles Up 1st Time Since January as Prices Bite - EI ..

2 minutes ago
 Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs ..

Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Amendment Bill) B ..

8 minutes ago
 Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstr ..

Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Justice in Military Sex ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.