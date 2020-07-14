French Fighter Jets Fly Over Tallinn to Celebrate Bastille Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Three Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets of the French air force currently deployed at the Amari Air Base near Tallinn on Tuesday flew over the Estonian capital to celebrate France's national holiday Bastille Day.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a fortress and a political prison in Paris, on July 14, 1789, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

"As a bonus, today, you can enjoy the flight of French fighters over Tallinn," French Ambassador to Estonia Eric Lamouroux said, as quoted in the embassy's statement.

According to the diplomat, given the current epidemiological situation, the embassy will not organize a traditional reception in Tallinn. At the same time, throughout the week, everyone can share a festive mood with the diplomatic mission via digital channels, the ambassador added.

The fighter jets are currently performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own. France and its Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets replaced Polish pilots flying F-16 in late April.