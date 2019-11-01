UrduPoint.com
French Fighter Jets Strike At IS Tunnels In Northeastern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:12 PM

French Fighter Jets Strike at IS Tunnels in Northeastern Iraq - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) French Rafale fighter jets attacked tunnels in northeastern Iraq, which the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was using as a rear base, the French Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"[Operation] Chammal - France's Rafale destroyed several IS shelters in northeast Iraq," the ministry said.

The operation, which aimed, among other things, to weaken the logistics and military capabilities of the terrorist group, was carried out on Thursday jointly with the international coalition.

Commenting on the strikes, French Defense Minister Florence Parley stressed that France remained committed to the fight against terrorism.

