French Finance Chief Calls New US Tariffs on EU Goods 'Aggressive Gesture

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday described punitive US tariffs on European farm imports, including French wine, as an "aggressive gesture."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019)

"Hitting out at our winegrowers is an aggressive gesture. The US should return to the logic of negotiations, it is the way of wisdom.

If it doesn't return to this logic, Europeans are ready to retaliate with serious sanctions," he tweeted.

The United States has imposed tariffs of 10 percent on aircraft and of 25 percent on farming products hailing from the European Union after it was given a go-ahead by the World Trade Organization, which ruled that EU-based Airbus received unfair subsidies.