French Finance Minister Le Maire Announces Positive Test for COVID-19

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has announced on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"Tonight, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately self-isolated at home in accordance with the current epidemiological regulations set by the government. I have no symptoms. I will remain in quarantine for seven days.

I will continue to fulfill my duties," the minister wrote on Twitter.

France is currently in the midst of the second wave of its COVID-19 outbreak, and the country's Public Health Agency announced earlier on Friday that a single-day record of 13,215 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours.

The European country's case total exceeds 428,000 and more than 31,000 people have died due to complications from the disease.