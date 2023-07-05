Open Menu

French Finance Minister Says Food Prices Started To Decrease

Food inflation in France has started to slow down, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday, adding that the decline in prices would continue

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Food inflation in France has started to slow down, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday, adding that the decline in prices would continue.

"That's right. Prices for a certain number of goods have started to fall, and this should accelerate during July. I have committed myself to slowing down and reducing inflation in the summer. This is happening now," Le Maire told the French radio station RMC.

He noted that the decline in food prices would be slower than for other goods but this process would become more significant in the fall.

The French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said that the annual inflation in France fell to 5.1% in May, which is a record low since spring 2022. The growth in food prices slowed down by 0.3% but it remains significantly high year-on-year, reaching 14.3%. According to the estimates by the Bank of France, inflation reached its peak in the first half of 2023, after which it would gradually slow down and reach about 2% by the end of 2024.

