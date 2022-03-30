UrduPoint.com

French Finance Minister Says Increase In Fuel Prices Problematic For France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Rising fuel prices are causing major issues for millions of French on a daily basis, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Rising fuel prices are causing major issues for millions of French on a daily basis, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"For millions of French people, the rise in gasoline prices causes great difficulties every day, especially for those who use cars as a way of making a living. It is obvious that the current situation puts pressure on our citizens," Le Maire told French radio broadcaster Europe 1.

The French government supports the population by mitigating the higher costs, including by providing a discount of 18 euro cents per 1 liter (0.

26 gallon) of gasoline, according to Le Maire.

"We will do our best to protect the French from the explosive growth in energy prices. We are doing more than other European countries, we are doing our best and we are adapting all the available tools to respond to what is happening in the energy market," Le Maire noted.

On Monday, the French ministry of ecological transition reported that fuel prices in France rose by an average of 14 cents last week, reaching a record high.

