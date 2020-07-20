UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Finance Minister Says Recovery Plan Deal Possible, Necessary At Brussels Summit

Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

French Finance Minister Says Recovery Plan Deal Possible, Necessary at Brussels Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) An agreement between the EU leaders on an economic recovery plan after the coronavirus pandemic is possible and necessary, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, as the crucial talks in Brussels have entered the fourth day.

"An agreement is possible, and an agreement is a necessity," Le Maire said on the BFMTV broadcaster.

The minister added that the ongoing summit in Brussels will determine if Europe will be present "among the great world powers in the 21st century."

The new plenary session of the European Council is scheduled for 4 p.m. (14:00 GMT) on Monday.

More Stories From World

