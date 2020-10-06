French Finance Minister Says Takeover of Suez by Veolia Impossible Without Negotiations

UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the merger between Paris-based water and energy management company Veolia and its rival Suez will not work out unless both parties negotiate a favorable deal.

Earlier in August, the Veiola company announced its goal to create a global leader in environmental services, offering the purchase of 3.4 billion Euros ($4 billion) or 29.9 percent stake of its rival Suez from the French Engie electric utility firm, in which the state owns about 24 percent stake.

"I do not believe in forced marriages. This operation will not work if there is no amicable agreement between Suez and Veolia," Le Maire said on Franceinfo broadcaster.

He added that the almost completed deal was halted by "intransigence of one party and hastiness of the other", but expressed the hope the discussions on a possible merger would resume.

On Monday the board of directors of the Engie company approved the Veolia offer despite the government's vote against the purchase. Veolia said it was committed to a negotiated non-hostile takeover approach to Suez after buying its stake from Engie.

Suez has so far disputed, Veolia's comments about successful talks between two parties on the matter. It also said on Tuesday that Veolia's purchasing initiative was an act conducted "in a hostile manner and under unprecedented and irregular conditions."

