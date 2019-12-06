UrduPoint.com
French Finance Ministry Deletes Champagne Tweet Inappropriately Published On Day Of Strike

The French Ministry for the Economy and Finance deleted on Friday a tweet containing recommendations on how to choose and store champagne after it sparked outrage and was deemed inappropriate for being published on the day of a mass strike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The French Ministry for the Economy and Finance deleted on Friday a tweet containing recommendations on how to choose and store champagne after it sparked outrage and was deemed inappropriate for being published on the day of a mass strike.

A nationwide strike against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reform started on Thursday and is expected to last through Sunday. The protests are the biggest France has experienced since Macron's election in 2017. According to the country's Interior Ministry, over 800,000 people took to the streets on the first day alone.

The tweet, which read "The end-of-year holidays are approaching, follow our recommendations on how to choose and store your Champagne," was taken down after it was severely criticized by a number of officials, including Paris Deputy Mayor Ian Brossat.

France's BFMTV broadcaster kept a screenshot of the deleted post.

The French government is planning to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, a decision that has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees. The strike has already resulted in the suspension of transportation services all over the country.

