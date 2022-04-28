UrduPoint.com

French Finance Ministry Seizes Villas Of Russia's Deripaska, Bazhaev On Riviera - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

French Finance Ministry Seizes Villas of Russia's Deripaska, Bazhaev on Riviera - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The French authorities, as part of the implementation of anti-Russian sanctions, arrested three villas located in the south of the country and allegedly owned by Russian entrepreneurs, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The list of properties confiscated by the French economy and finance ministry includes the "Hercules" villa in the Saint-Tropez resort area on the French Riviera. This mansion has belonged to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska since 2005, according to the report.

The confiscated villa in the vicinity of Biarritz belongs to a member of the board of Sibur petrochemical company Kirill Shamalov. The list of frozen properties also includes the "Trianon" villa near the commune of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the Riviera, which is a copy of the Palace of Versailles.

According to Nice Matin, the villa belongs to the Russian Platinum Chairman Musa Bazhaev.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, four yachts, six helicopters and about 30 luxury properties have been arrested in France since the start of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Company Biarritz Versailles Nice Luhansk Donetsk February Media

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

1 hour ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

1 hour ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

1 hour ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

1 hour ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.