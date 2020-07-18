UrduPoint.com
French Firefighters Contain Fire In Cathedral In City Of Nantes - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Around 100 firefighters are currently putting out a fire which started early on Saturday in the Saint-Pierre et Saint-Paul cathedral in France's northwestern city of Nantes, media reported.

According to BFMTV, firefighters were alerted of the fire at 07:44 a.m. local time (05:44 GMT) to quell the fire which is believed to have started in the cathedral's main hall.

Latest reports from the outlet indicate the fire has been contained.

Regional firefighters said in a tweet that they are "currently responding to a fire in the Nantes cathedral" and called on people to avoid the area.

Images circulated by media show plumes of smoke coming out of the cathedral's round stained glass window at the facade.

The cathedral has a similar outer construction to Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, which itself suffered a devastating fire in 2019. The Nantes cathedral also had a fire in 1972.

