French Fisheries Union Says Post-Brexit EU-UK Deal Favorable for Fishermen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Brexit trade agreement recently struck by Brussels and London is rather beneficial for French fishermen, as the industry could face a great loss if there was no deal, Jean-Luc Hall, the director general of the French Committee for Maritime Fisheries and Marine Farming (CNPMEM), told Sputnik.

The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on the terms of their future relationship last Thursday, after protracted talks that ended barely a week before the transition period expired. Fishing rights and access to the UK waters were some of the main sticking points of the talks. The parties reportedly agreed on a 25 percent cut in the share of fish caught by EU vessels in UK waters. The catch limit will be phased until June 2026.

"Without this agreement, we would have lost access to British waters from January 1, 2021. Therefore, this accord, which was concluded after 11 months of intensive negotiations, is to some extent a gift, a rather pleasant one," Hall said.

He noted that though 25 percent of fishing quotas have to be claimed by London from EU fishermen, the latter still would retain 75 percent of the catch. Besides, Hall went on, EU vessels would be able to continue to fish in UK coastal waters in the 6-12 nautical mile zone under the new deal.

However, the official said, some companies would still be affected by new terms of the EU-UK fishing relations due to come into effect on January 1.

Hall has also said he was uncertain of how the situation would develop when the transition period for fisheries expires in 2026, adding, however, that the EU could use reciprocal measures against the UK if needed.

"If we don't have access to their waters, their [UK] fishermen will not have access to ours either. In addition, we can introduce tariffs on fishing products, and not only that," Hall explained.

He argued that the agreement struck by the UK and the EU represents a certain confidence for the future of European fishing industries.