French Fishermen May Block English Channel Tunnel Amid License Dispute - Lawmaker

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) French fishermen may block the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom in protest of the British government's denial of licenses to several EU boats to fish in its territorial waters, member of French parliament Jean-Pierre Pont said on Wednesday.

"Continuing to opt out of the Brexit agreements that were discussed and signed, the British unleash a new Hundred Years' War against France, forgetting that they lost the last one. Since the British refuse to comply with what they signed, like other Anglo-Saxons do in another area, the French fishermen of Boulogne-sur-Mer may be forced, after nine months of useless patience, to envisage a means of retaliation against the UK for example, by blocking ports or the entry of trucks into the UK through the tunnel," Pont, representing the coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said in a statement.

The politician described the British government's decision as humiliation for French fishermen.

On Tuesday, the UK Department for Environment, food and Rural Affairs announced that 1,700 EU vessels were licensed to fish in British waters, including 117 licenses for the 6-12 nautical mile zone. For smaller boats under 12 meters (39 feet), the UK fulfilled only 12 out of 47 license applications, citing a lack of track record over the five year reference period. France has requested a total of 87 fishing licenses.