UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Fishermen Prefer No Deal Over Accepting UK's Brexit Proposals - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

French Fishermen Prefer No Deal Over Accepting UK's Brexit Proposals - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) French fishermen will have more benefits with no-deal rather than with "unacceptable" proposals from the United Kingdom amid the ongoing post-Brexit trade talks, Annick Girardin, France's minister of the sea, has said.

The UK-EU trade talks are in a deadlock for several months, and the issue of fisheries remains among the main sticking points in Brexit negotiations. Several European Union countries want to keep access to the UK waters, but London intents to renegotiate fishing rights.

"So far, the United Kingdom has come up with unacceptable proposals. Fishermen would rather not have a deal than have a bad deal, and they are right," Girardin told the Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

According to the minister, the EU and the UK have so far failed to achieve any progress in the issue of fisheries.

"We have set the boundaries of what is permitted: access to fishing areas, quotas and the species of fish. Europeans must keep their resources and access to them," Girardin said, adding that she "shares the concern" of French fishermen.

The UK left the EU in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.

The UK has rejected the possibility of extending the transition period despite disagreements on fisheries and other issues.

Related Topics

World France European Union London Progress United Kingdom Brexit January December Border From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

20 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

21 minutes ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

1 hour ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

1 hour ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.