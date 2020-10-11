MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) French fishermen will have more benefits with no-deal rather than with "unacceptable" proposals from the United Kingdom amid the ongoing post-Brexit trade talks, Annick Girardin, France's minister of the sea, has said.

The UK-EU trade talks are in a deadlock for several months, and the issue of fisheries remains among the main sticking points in Brexit negotiations. Several European Union countries want to keep access to the UK waters, but London intents to renegotiate fishing rights.

"So far, the United Kingdom has come up with unacceptable proposals. Fishermen would rather not have a deal than have a bad deal, and they are right," Girardin told the Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

According to the minister, the EU and the UK have so far failed to achieve any progress in the issue of fisheries.

"We have set the boundaries of what is permitted: access to fishing areas, quotas and the species of fish. Europeans must keep their resources and access to them," Girardin said, adding that she "shares the concern" of French fishermen.

The UK left the EU in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.

The UK has rejected the possibility of extending the transition period despite disagreements on fisheries and other issues.