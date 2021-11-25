UrduPoint.com

French Fishermen To Blockade Channel Tunnel Freight, Ferries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:47 PM

French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freight, ferries

French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through the tunnel between France and the UK in protest over post-Brexit fishing rights, a union said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through the tunnel between France and the UK in protest over post-Brexit fishing rights, a union said.

Describing the action as a "warning shot", French national fisheries committee (CNPMEM) chairman Gerard Romiti said ferry traffic would be blocked at the ports of Saint-Malo, Ouistreham and Calais as well as freight traffic into the Channel Tunnel for several hours.

The months-long dispute between Britain and France over the number of licences handed to French vessels remains unresolved and has threatened to turn into a full-scale trade war.

