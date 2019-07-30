UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French 'flyboard' Daredevil To Make New Channel Bid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:01 PM

French 'flyboard' daredevil to make new Channel bid

A Frenchman who has captured the country's imagination with his jet-powered "flyboard" will make a new bid to cross the English Channel after a failed first attempt last week, his team said on Tuesday

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A Frenchman who has captured the country's imagination with his jet-powered "flyboard" will make a new bid to cross the English Channel after a failed first attempt last week, his team said on Tuesday.

Former jetski champion Franky Zapata plans for an early takeoff from Sangatte in northern France on Sunday for the roughly 20-minute trip toward St Margaret's Bay in Dover.

Last Thursday, the 40-year-old fell into the water in a botched effort to refuel.

After a smooth start aboard his self-designed craft, Zapata was sent tumbling into a busy shipping lane while trying to land on a boat waiting in English waters to give him a fresh pack of kerosene.

"We've decided to use a bigger boat for refuelling, a tugboat, that will be in French waters," which French maritime authorities had not initially authorised, a spokesman told AFP.

The flyboard craft allows Zapata to zoom through the air at speeds of up to 190 kilometres an hour (118 miles per hour), and has captured the attention of the French military.

He grabbed the limelight at this year's July 14 Bastille Day military parade in Paris, where he soared above a stunned crowd that included French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zapata has been developing the flyboard for the past three years and has continued working on it despite losing two fingers during its maiden flight in his garage, when they were sucked into the turbines.

"I had to negotiate hard with my wife to be able to get back on after that," he told the French online media site Brut in a recent interview. "I can't help it, the first time I saw it fly I said, 'This is going to be my life's work'."

Related Topics

Water France Wife Paris Dover SITE July Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

RTA introduces pioneering VR technology to train o ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Da ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy&#039;s ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs announces achievements in 2Q 2019

32 minutes ago

India outlaws controversial Muslim 'instant divorc ..

53 seconds ago

Air Canada lifts Q2 earnings despite 737 MAX groun ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.