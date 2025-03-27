French FM Says China Can Help Bring Russia To Ukraine Negotiating Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Beijing on Thursday to help bring Russia to talks over ending its war in Ukraine as he met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
France and China have sought to boost ties in recent years, but Paris has also pressed Beijing on its relations with Moscow, which have strengthened since the invasion of Ukraine.
Barrot said after meeting Wang at Beijing's ornate Diaoyutai state guesthouse on Thursday morning that they had had "frank, constructive, and in-depth discussions".
China and France must "coordinate to promote a just and lasting peace in Ukraine", he said.
"China also has a role to play in convincing Russia to come to the negotiating table with serious and good-faith proposals," he said.
Talks on Thursday also focused on economic ties, with Beijing and the European Union both facing down swingeing tariffs by the United States but also a trade spat of their own.
"France opposes any form of trade war and advocates dialogue on trade issues, particularly between the European Union and China," Barrot said.
He also said the two sides were hoping to find a "rapid solution" to Beijing's imposition of tariffs on EU brandy imports.
Wang said in response China would "further strengthen our strategic coordination on international and regional hot spot issues".
Recent Stories
Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
More Stories From World
-
UK car producers urge deal to avoid 'disappointing' US tariffs5 minutes ago
-
French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table5 minutes ago
-
Macron hosts European leaders for Ukraine security summit5 minutes ago
-
CAIR slams arrest by US agents of Turkish student for supporting Palestinians26 minutes ago
-
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections35 minutes ago
-
South Korea wildfires 'largest on record': disaster chief1 hour ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders arrested1 hour ago
-
Lesotho fears Trump shake-up could tear threadbare economy2 hours ago
-
UK PM says Putin's 'promises are hollow' in Ukraine peace talks2 hours ago
-
EU automakers warn Trump tariffs will 'hurt' sector, US manufacturing2 hours ago
-
Kosovo inn serves up peace and love, one bite at a time3 hours ago
-
African stars Salah and Hakimi eyeing 2026 World Cup4 hours ago