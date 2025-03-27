Open Menu

French FM Says China Can Help Bring Russia To Ukraine Negotiating Table

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Beijing on Thursday to help bring Russia to talks over ending its war in Ukraine as he met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

France and China have sought to boost ties in recent years, but Paris has also pressed Beijing on its relations with Moscow, which have strengthened since the invasion of Ukraine.

Barrot said after meeting Wang at Beijing's ornate Diaoyutai state guesthouse on Thursday morning that they had had "frank, constructive, and in-depth discussions".

China and France must "coordinate to promote a just and lasting peace in Ukraine", he said.

"China also has a role to play in convincing Russia to come to the negotiating table with serious and good-faith proposals," he said.

Talks on Thursday also focused on economic ties, with Beijing and the European Union both facing down swingeing tariffs by the United States but also a trade spat of their own.

"France opposes any form of trade war and advocates dialogue on trade issues, particularly between the European Union and China," Barrot said.

He also said the two sides were hoping to find a "rapid solution" to Beijing's imposition of tariffs on EU brandy imports.

Wang said in response China would "further strengthen our strategic coordination on international and regional hot spot issues".

