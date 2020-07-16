UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:42 PM

French FM urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Baghdad on Thursday to "dissociate" itself from boiling regional tensions, hinting at dissatisfaction with unilateral Iranian and American strikes on Iraqi territory

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Baghdad on Thursday to "dissociate" itself from boiling regional tensions, hinting at dissatisfaction with unilateral Iranian and American strikes on Iraqi territory.

Iraq has been caught for years in the power struggle between its two main allies Washington and Tehran, but has had to walk an increasingly fine line since 2018, when the US began a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

In January, a US drone strike on Baghdad killed top Iranian and Iraqi officials, and Tehran retaliated with strikes against American troops based in western Iraq.

Baghdad "should dissociate itself from regional tensions," Le Drian warned after meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

France has been a top member of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, which Iraq declared defeated in late 2017 after three years of warfare.

"The world should not drop its guard against the Islamic State group," Le Drian said.

"The coalition's aim at its core is to fight IS, and it should for no reason be derailed from this central mission," he added.

