French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September: Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:09 PM
French professional sports leagues including football and rugby cannot restart before September because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :French professional sports leagues including football and rugby cannot restart before September because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.
Philippe made the announcement as part of a gradual plan to lift the lockdown in France. He said no event where more than 5,000 people gather would be allowed until at least September.