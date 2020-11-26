UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Football Team Pays Tribute To Late Legend Diego Maradona

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

French Football Team Pays Tribute to Late Legend Diego Maradona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The French national football team has expressed condolences to all those affected and saddened by the death of Diego Maradona.

The soccer legend died on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60, two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, where he had undergone medical examination and brain surgery.

"Our thoughts are with @afa [Argentine Football Association] and Argentina after the passing of one of the all-time greats. Rest in peace, Diego," the team wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The 1986 World Cup winner played 91 matches for the Argentine national team and scored 34 goals. From 2008 to 2010, he was the head coach of the Argentine national team.

Related Topics

Football Attack World Twitter Died Argentina All From Coach

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 November 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

12 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

12 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.