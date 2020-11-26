French Football Team Pays Tribute to Late Legend Diego Maradona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The French national football team has expressed condolences to all those affected and saddened by the death of Diego Maradona.

The soccer legend died on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60, two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, where he had undergone medical examination and brain surgery.

"Our thoughts are with @afa [Argentine Football Association] and Argentina after the passing of one of the all-time greats. Rest in peace, Diego," the team wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The 1986 World Cup winner played 91 matches for the Argentine national team and scored 34 goals. From 2008 to 2010, he was the head coach of the Argentine national team.