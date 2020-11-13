French forces kill jihadist commander in Mali

France announced Friday that its anti-jihadist force in Mali had killed the military commander of an Al-Qaeda-aligned group linked to attacks in the region

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :

The killing of Ba Ag Moussa is a major boost for the thousands-strong French Barkhane force stationed in the Sahel region of Africa for over half a decade in a grinding fight against multiple jihadist groups who are often also fighting each other.

Symbolically, it was also announced on the five-year anniversary of the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris by jihadist gunmen and suicide bombers that were France's worst-ever peacetime atrocity.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly hailed the operation involving helicopters and ground troops that "neutralised" Ba Ag Moussa, described as the military commander of the Group to Support islam and Muslims (GSIM).

Ag Moussa, alias "Bamoussa", is "believed responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces," she said in a statement.

"He is considered one of the top military jihadists in Mali, in charge in particular of the training of new recruits." The French army said that troops had tried to intercept the vehicle carrying the jihadist -- who was accompanied by four other individuals -- around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the town of Menaka in eastern Mali.

"The heavily armed occupants then abruptly opened fire with machine guns and personal weapons," said colonel Frederic Barbry, the spokesman for the French chief of staff.

He said the clash lasted 15 minutes and all five men in the car were killed including Ag Moussa.