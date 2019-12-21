UrduPoint.com
French Forces Neutralize 33 'Terrorists' In Mali - Macron

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:47 PM

French forces, part of anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane, neutralized 33 terrorists in Mali on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said during his visit to Cote d'Ivoire

"This morning, thanks to the engagement of our troops from the Barkhane force, we were able to neutralize 33 terrorists in Sahel, catch one [militant] and free two Malian gendarme hostages.

I am proud of our soldiers who protect us," he tweeted from Abidjan.

The French Embassy in Mali said that the operation had taken pace in the Malian region of Mopti, a frontier in the French fight against Islamist insurgents who overran the northern part of the West African nation in 2012.

