Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

French Foreign, Defense Ministers Note Importance of EU-Russia, NATO-Russia Dialogues

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly at a meeting with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, stressed the importance of maintaining channels of dialogue between the EU and Russia, as well as NATO and Moscow, the communique says.

"The ministers (Le Drian and Parly) touched upon the issues of strategic stability, expressing concern about the disappearance of arms control regimes in Europe. They stressed the importance of maintaining channels of dialogue between the European Union and Russia, as well as with NATO," the statement says.

