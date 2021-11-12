French Foreign, Defense Ministers Stress Importance of Resolving MH17 Case

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly at a meeting with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, stressed the importance of resolving the case of the crash of MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly at a meeting with their Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, stressed the importance of resolving the case of the crash of MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"The ministers also expressed growing concern about the situation with human rights and public freedoms in Russia, in particular, in connection with the situation of Mr. Navalny. Finally, they stressed the importance of resolving the MH17 case," the statement says.