French Foreign, Defense Ministers Urge Russia to Agree to Normandy Meeting on Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly called on their Russian colleagues, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting in Paris to agree to hold a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format on Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

The French ministers expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine and clearly warned of the serious consequences of any further possible damage to the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"They called on Moscow to reinvest in negotiations within the Normandy format, agreeing to hold a ministerial 'Normandy meeting' in the near future in accordance with the commitment of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," the statement says.