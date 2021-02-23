UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Admits 'Need To Preserve Dialogue With Russia'

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:50 AM

French Foreign Minister Admits 'Need to Preserve Dialogue With Russia'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Monday meeting of EU foreign ministers that dialogue with Moscow needs to be maintained.

"The minister called for the European Union to adopt a firm and united response [with regard to the Navalny situation], also taking into account support for civil society and the need to preserve channels of dialogue with Russia," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the Brussels meeting.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc had agreed to expand sanctions against Moscow over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the EU foreign ministers' decision on new sanctions against Russia was "disappointing." The ministry added that unlawful and absurd calls to release Navalny were unacceptable.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of the Monday EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting that although relations between Russia and the European Union "have reached the lowest level," the two sides should keep trying to find ways to maintain dialogue.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Civil Society European Union Brussels Opposition

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

5 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

5 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

7 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

7 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.