French Foreign Minister Arrives In Baghdad To Meet With Iraqi Leaders - Reports

Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

French Foreign Minister Arrives in Baghdad to Meet With Iraqi Leaders - Reports

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraq's leadership, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraq's leadership, the Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported.

In May, Iraq's parliament approved the new government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, following a tortuous political process triggered by the resignation of then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on November 30 due to a severe social and political crisis.

Le Drian is the first high-placed French official to arrive in Baghdad since the Kadhimi government was created. The diplomat is expected to meet with Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, as well as Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the INA reported, citing Iraqi officials.

The sides are said to be planning to discuss cooperation in various areas, such as healthcare, electric power and culture.

More Stories From World

