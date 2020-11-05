UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Brands Turnout, Suspense Of 2020 US Election As 'Historic'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

French Foreign Minister Brands Turnout, Suspense of 2020 US Election as 'Historic'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The ongoing US presidential election can be considered "historic," given the turnout and the tensions accompanying the vote count, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Europe 1 broadcaster on Thursday.

The United States held the presidential election on Tuesday, with incumbent President Donald Trump going against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Counts of the ballots are still underway, with the latest results showing 264 electoral votes for Biden and 214 for Trump, according to Fox news. The winner must collect 270 electoral votes.

"It is a little too early to talk about the [voting] results. What I am particularly stricken with is that it is a historic vote, by the tension and by the scale of participation," Le Drian said.

He noted that with turnout exceeding 70 percent in some states, the winner will have the highest number of votes in US history.

The minister also said that France would continue to pursue cooperation with Washington regardless of the election outcomes.

"We don't have to take a stand for either [of the candidates]. The choice of a president is up to the Americans. We will then have to work with the elected figure and with the new American government, no matter what," Le Drian stated.

He also said that the tensions were not likely to escalate into a post-election crisis in the country due to the proper work of US institutions.

Related Topics

Election Europe Washington Vote France Trump United States Government

Recent Stories

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

5 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

15 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

28 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

31 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

19 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.