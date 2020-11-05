French Foreign Minister Brands Turnout, Suspense of 2020 US Election as 'Historic'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The ongoing US presidential election can be considered "historic," given the turnout and the tensions accompanying the vote count, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Europe 1 broadcaster on Thursday.

The United States held the presidential election on Tuesday, with incumbent President Donald Trump going against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Counts of the ballots are still underway, with the latest results showing 264 electoral votes for Biden and 214 for Trump, according to Fox news. The winner must collect 270 electoral votes.

"It is a little too early to talk about the [voting] results. What I am particularly stricken with is that it is a historic vote, by the tension and by the scale of participation," Le Drian said.

He noted that with turnout exceeding 70 percent in some states, the winner will have the highest number of votes in US history.

The minister also said that France would continue to pursue cooperation with Washington regardless of the election outcomes.

"We don't have to take a stand for either [of the candidates]. The choice of a president is up to the Americans. We will then have to work with the elected figure and with the new American government, no matter what," Le Drian stated.

He also said that the tensions were not likely to escalate into a post-election crisis in the country due to the proper work of US institutions.