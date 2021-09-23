UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Calls Climate Change 'Geopolitical Issue'

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:54 PM

French Foreign Minister Calls Climate Change 'Geopolitical Issue'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the issue of combating climate change "geopolitical" as it affects not only the environment, but also the livelihoods of millions of people

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the issue of combating climate change "geopolitical" as it affects not only the environment, but also the livelihoods of millions of people.

"Migration, resource depletion, food shortages are all caused by climate change. Fighting climate change is not only an environmental issue, it is also a matter of fighting for peace and security. It is a geopolitical issue," Le Drian said at the UN Security Council meeting on security and climate.

He further noted that climate change has already brought about major changes in the lives of local communities and on the global scale.

Over the past few years, according to the minister, about 2 million people have died as a result of droughts, floods, storms, and extreme heat waves caused by climate change.

Le Drian called for helping vulnerable countries in the fight against climate change and urged the international community to prevent terrorists and other criminal groups from taking advantage of the turmoil caused by climate disasters.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.