French Foreign Minister Calls Climate Change 'Geopolitical Issue'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the issue of combating climate change "geopolitical" as it affects not only the environment, but also the livelihoods of millions of people

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the issue of combating climate change "geopolitical" as it affects not only the environment, but also the livelihoods of millions of people.

"Migration, resource depletion, food shortages are all caused by climate change. Fighting climate change is not only an environmental issue, it is also a matter of fighting for peace and security. It is a geopolitical issue," Le Drian said at the UN Security Council meeting on security and climate.

He further noted that climate change has already brought about major changes in the lives of local communities and on the global scale.

Over the past few years, according to the minister, about 2 million people have died as a result of droughts, floods, storms, and extreme heat waves caused by climate change.

Le Drian called for helping vulnerable countries in the fight against climate change and urged the international community to prevent terrorists and other criminal groups from taking advantage of the turmoil caused by climate disasters.