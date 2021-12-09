French Foreign Minister Calls for Deescalation of Tensions in Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday called for the deescalation of tensions in Ukraine and welcomed the recent online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday called for the deescalation of tensions in Ukraine and welcomed the recent online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine in detail in the context of Russia's military mobilization at its borders. Deescalation required. In this regard, we welcome the conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States," Le Drian told a press conference after his meeting with new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.