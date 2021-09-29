French Foreign Minister Calls for Thorough Review of Cooperation With Australia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for a thorough review of cooperation with Australia after its decision to withdraw from the agreement on submarines.

"In Australia, this erosion of confidence calls for a thorough review of our cooperation," Le Drian said at a meeting of the French Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee.

He noted that consultations with the French ambassador recalled from Canberra were continuing.

"Our ambassador to Australia will return (to Canberra), but for now we continue consultations with him, which will allow us to clarify the development of our relations," the minister stressed.