UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Calls For Withdrawal Of Syrian Mercenaries From Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

French Foreign Minister Calls for Withdrawal of Syrian Mercenaries From Libya

THE UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday called for the withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries from Libya, but first and foremost, the Syrian fighters.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya, Le Drian said that it is vital that foreign forces and mercenaries, whose presence in the country "is in violation of the Council's resolutions and constitutes an attack on the sovereignty of Libya," leave.

"This withdrawal may initially involve the Syrian mercenaries in the coming weeks. And this first stage would allow us to take the first step towards the final withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory," the French minister said.

The top diplomat also pointed to the need to hold general election in Libya on December 24.

"Under no circumstances should we move the date," Le Drian noted.

The Libyan nationwide ceasefire, signed last October, called for the removal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from the country within three months of its signing.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.

Related Topics

Election Attack Army United Nations Syria Europe Geneva Libya February May October December All From Government Agreement Top Election 2018

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.