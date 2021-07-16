French Foreign Minister Calls for Withdrawal of Syrian Mercenaries From Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

THE UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday called for the withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries from Libya, but first and foremost, the Syrian fighters.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya, Le Drian said that it is vital that foreign forces and mercenaries, whose presence in the country "is in violation of the Council's resolutions and constitutes an attack on the sovereignty of Libya," leave.

"This withdrawal may initially involve the Syrian mercenaries in the coming weeks. And this first stage would allow us to take the first step towards the final withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory," the French minister said.

The top diplomat also pointed to the need to hold general election in Libya on December 24.

"Under no circumstances should we move the date," Le Drian noted.

The Libyan nationwide ceasefire, signed last October, called for the removal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from the country within three months of its signing.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.