French Foreign Minister Calls Police Photo From Explosion Site In CAR 'Russian Propaganda'

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 10:52 PM

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called a photo taken by police at the scene of an explosion in the office of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Sytyi, which clearly shows a note with a threat "from all the French" and a call to the Russians to get out of Africa, a "Russian propaganda."

Earlier, Sputnik reported about the note received from representatives of the Bangui police from the scene of the explosion in Sytyi's office. On a narrow piece of paper it is printed in Russian "This is for you from all the French. The Russians will get out of Africa.

" Earlier, businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, which dealt with security issues in the Central African Republic, reported that Sytyi had previously received such a threatening note.

"This information is false and is a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterises it," Colonna told AFP during a visit to Morocco.

Sytyi was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt on Friday morning: a parcel sent to him exploded. The head of the car police confirmed to Sputnik that Sytyi had previously contacted local police.

