- Home
- World
- News
- French Foreign Minister Calls Police Photo From Explosion Site in CAR 'Russian Propaganda'
French Foreign Minister Calls Police Photo From Explosion Site In CAR 'Russian Propaganda'
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 10:52 PM
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called a photo taken by police at the scene of an explosion in the office of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Sytyi, which clearly shows a note with a threat "from all the French" and a call to the Russians to get out of Africa, a "Russian propaganda."
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called a photo taken by police at the scene of an explosion in the office of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Sytyi, which clearly shows a note with a threat "from all the French" and a call to the Russians to get out of Africa, a "Russian propaganda."
Earlier, Sputnik reported about the note received from representatives of the Bangui police from the scene of the explosion in Sytyi's office. On a narrow piece of paper it is printed in Russian "This is for you from all the French. The Russians will get out of Africa.
" Earlier, businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, which dealt with security issues in the Central African Republic, reported that Sytyi had previously received such a threatening note.
"This information is false and is a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterises it," Colonna told AFP during a visit to Morocco.
Sytyi was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt on Friday morning: a parcel sent to him exploded. The head of the car police confirmed to Sputnik that Sytyi had previously contacted local police.