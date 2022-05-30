UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna Makes First Trip To Kiev In Show Of Support For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Kiev on Monday, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, as she plans to tackle curbs on grain exports from the conflict-torn country, her ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Kiev on Monday, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, as she plans to tackle curbs on grain exports from the conflict-torn country, her ministry said.

"In Ukraine, to show France's support for the people of Ukraine," the French Foreign Ministry wrote on social media under a photo of Colonna walking across a Ukrainian rail platform.

Colonna, the former ambassador in London, will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They spoke over the phone for the first time last week and agreed to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

The diplomats will discuss "France's support for Ukraine in all areas and, in particular, the blockage of grain and oilseed export," a claim Russia has repeatedly denied. Moscow says Ukrainian naval mines have been blocking the key Black Sea route.

The French ministry said that Colonna will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her first trip to the country and visit the French embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

