French Foreign Minister Condemns Violence in Washington

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the Wednesday violence in and around the US Capitol building in Washington, DC and called for respecting "the American people's will and vote."

"The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them.

The American people's will and vote must be respected," Le Drian tweeted.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.