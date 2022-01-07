French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Deal Can Still Be Revived

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday that he is optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, and that talks have recently taken a promising course

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday that he is optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, and that talks have recently taken a promising course.

"I am still convinced that we can come to an agreement. In recent days, some progress has been made... Despite the fact that the negotiations were interrupted for several months due to the change of the Iranian government, we have taken a positive path in recent days. But time is running out, that's the problem," Le Drian told the French BFMTV broadcaster.

The top diplomat added that regards the matter with optimism.

The eighth round of talks on the return to the JCPOA began in December 27 in Vienna and was suspended three days later due to the New Year holidays.

The talks resumed on Monday as informal meetings, according to Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

The main issue of the previous round of the talks was the question of lifting US sanctions on Iran. During these talks, the parties agreed on two draft deals "based on Iran's position," the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in December.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal, which had previously been signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its commitments, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.