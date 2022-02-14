French Foreign Minister Holds Talks With German, Canadian Counterparts on Ukraine

UrduPoint.com

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly ahead of the upcoming visits of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Ukraine and Russia.

"Before the visit of Chancellor Scholz to Kiev and Moscow, I coordinated tonight with my German colleague @ABaerbock, then with my Canadian colleague @melaniejoly. We are united, firm and consolidated," Le Drian said on Twitter on Sunday.

Joly said on Twitter that she discussed "the security situation in and around Ukraine" with Le Drian and that the foreign ministers remain "committed in our support to Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of his visits to Russia and Ukraine.

Scholz will visit the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on February 14, and will then head to Moscow on February 15 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz said earlier this month that during his visits to Moscow and Kiev he intended to repeat what Macron had said during his visits. According to the German Chancellor, Berlin is ready for dialogue with Russia at all levels and in any format in order to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

