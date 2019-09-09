UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Says Wants To Set Up 'Frank,' 'Demanding' Dialogue With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:28 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that he and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly wanted to establish "frank and demanding" dialogue with Russia at their ongoing Moscow visit that would help set up "new architecture of security and trust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that he and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly wanted to establish "frank and demanding" dialogue with Russia at their ongoing Moscow visit that would help set up "new architecture of security and trust."

"Minister Parly and me, we are happy to be in Moscow today.

Recent meeting of our heads of state has further enhanced the importance of this meeting. We are here to establish frank and demanding dialogue, wished by [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron. Only this agenda of trust and concrete decisions that we forge will allow us to advance together in creating new architecture of security and trust in Europe, complying with our principles and our values," Le Drian said ahead of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

