French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Speaks to Azeri, Armenian Counterparts - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the French Foreign Ministry said Friday in a communique.

"In these conversations, I reiterated the urgent need to achieve a cessation of hostilities, without delay and without preconditions. Their continuation would only increase the number of casualties, especially civilians, the physical and human costs suffered by both sides and the threat of an escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan going out of control. I alerted my interlocutors to the threat that the conflict becoming international would mean," the French minister said in a communique.