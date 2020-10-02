UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Speaks To Azeri, Armenian Counterparts - Communique

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:57 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Speaks to Azeri, Armenian Counterparts - Communique

Armenia Welcomes Minsk Group Co-Chairs' Condemnation of Use of Force in Nagorno news

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the French Foreign Ministry said Friday in a communique.

"In these conversations, I reiterated the urgent need to achieve a cessation of hostilities, without delay and without preconditions. Their continuation would only increase the number of casualties, especially civilians, the physical and human costs suffered by both sides and the threat of an escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan going out of control. I alerted my interlocutors to the threat that the conflict becoming international would mean," the French minister said in a communique.

Related Topics

Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Flour prices may go up due to shortage of wheat: R ..

5 minutes ago

ECC allows import of 0.18 million tons wheat from ..

7 minutes ago

German shares lose 1.35 pct at start of trading on ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting held to review admissions in UAF

7 minutes ago

Vietnam's capital stock index ends up

8 minutes ago

Six arrested during search operation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.