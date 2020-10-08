UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister Le Drian To Attend Globsec Bratislava Forum In Slovakia

Thu 08th October 2020

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive to the Slovakian capital of Bratislava on Thursday to take part in an annual forum organized by GLOBSEC think tank and discuss European and international affairs with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group, the French Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive to the Slovakian capital of Bratislava on Thursday to take part in an annual forum organized by GLOBSEC think tank and discuss European and international affairs with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group, the French Foreign Ministry reported.

GLOBSEC is a Bratislava-based non-governmental organization which has been holding the holding global security conferences annually since 2005. In addition to security issues, participants of the forum discuss international relations and transatlantic cooperation.�

"Jean-Yves Le Drian, [French] Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will visit Bratislava on October 8. He will take part in the Globsec 2020 international forum, organized by the think tank Globsec and the Slovakian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will speak at a roundtable on "The EU's global leadership in the post-Covid era.

" the ministry said in a statement.

The minister will talk about EU's need to protect its values and sovereignty "in the face of cultural encroachment by other powers", the statement said.

It added that Le Drian's schedule will include a meeting with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok , and the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group's member states, which includes Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia, to discuss current EU and international issues.

According to the France's foreign ministry, the French-Slovak relations are based on the declaration of strategic partnership signed in September 2008 and renewed in 2013. In addition, France is Slovakia's sixth-largest trading partner and its eleventh largest investor.

