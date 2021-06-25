UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister Notes Importance Of Arms Control Dialogue With Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

French Foreign Minister Notes Importance of Arms Control Dialogue With Moscow

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday stressed the importance of dialogue with Russia, including on arms control, amid low levels of trust and engagement between Moscow and the West.

"We will be able to complete the strategic reflections that began in 2019, including, in particular, a dialogue with Russia on such key issues as arms control with a firm approach that we share.

Whether in NATO or in the EU, " Le Drian said at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in recent years in the aftermath of Crimea's referendum on reunification with Russia in 2014 and the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has since been under sanctions.

The tensions further escalated after the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny last year, which the West blamed on Moscow.

