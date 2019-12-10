UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister Notes Positive Dynamic, Progress Reached During Normandy Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday, commenting on the Normandy Four summit that took place in Paris, that the talks showed a positive dynamic and progress in the four sides' efforts to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday, commenting on the Normandy Four summit that took place in Paris, that the talks showed a positive dynamic and progress in the four sides' efforts to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The first Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit in three years ended in Paris early on Tuesday. According to the communique adopted following the meeting in Paris, the withdrawal of forces at three new sections in Donbas is expected by the end of March 2020.

"The summit happened ... after three years .

.. thanks to initiatives taken in particular by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in opening three border points. There was also the exchange of prisoners. The little steps added up and created the conditions for the meeting to happen," Le Drian said at a press conference.

He added that the Normandy talks allowed sides to make advancements on several issues, including reaching a ceasefire, demining efforts and prisoner exchange.

"This way, we reached a positive dynamic, advancing at every step. Now it is important that this progress in concertized under the OSCE's supervision," Le Drian said.

